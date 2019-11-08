Kit Siang: MCA just a vehicle for PAS-Umno agenda in Tanjung Piai

A Chinese temple is pictured in Kampung Kukup Laut in Kukup, Pontian November 3, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, Nov 8 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today said the MCA candidate in Tanjong Piai parliamentary by-election is an agent of Muafakat Nasional between Umno and PAS.

Lim said that Muafakat Nasional's aim is to make use of the Tanjung Piai by-election as the stepping stone to winning the general election.

"PAS, the dominant partner in Muafakat Nasional, does not accept the Malaysian Constitution, which is the reason for the post 14th General Election (14th GE) pronouncement by the PAS president that Muslims in Malaysia must vote for Muslim candidates to ensure Muslim rule and the questioning of the appointment of non-Malays and non-muslims to various national offices.

"The lie that the Malays have lost political power and that the Malaysian Government after the 14th GE was in the hands of the Chinese was repeated at the inaugural Muafakat Nasional ceramah on Wednesday night," he said in a statement.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said the pact was simply continuing the “lies” Umno used before the general election, such as accusing DAP of seeking to dismantle Malay political power.

Lim then asked if MCA’s Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng, who is representing Barisan Nasional in the by-election, agreed with the Muafakat Nasional leaders’ claims about the Chinese community.

He then urged Tanjung Piai voters to send a strong message of rejection to BN and PAS.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is on November 16.