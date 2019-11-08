IGP: RM5.8b lost to cybercrime from Jan to Oct

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur November 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Police have recorded 21,862 reports related to commercial crimes nationwide, resulting in losses of RM5.8 billion from January to October this year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the number of cases increased by 4.3 per cent compared to 20,913 cases recorded in the same period last year.

He added 47.2 per cent of cases this year comprise non-existent loan schemes, e-purchases, and Macau and African scams with the Internet used as a medium to find victims.

“The current trend of modernisation is contributing to a wide range of current cybercrime trends, which requires the police force to think out-of-the-box to meet the challenges ahead,” he said, in his speech at the closing ceremony of the National Commercial Crimes Conference here today.

About the conference, Abdul Hamid said it provided insights into trending strategies used to address cyber threats.

The conference also helped enhance the skills of police officers handling commercial crimes, he added. — AFP