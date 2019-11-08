Consultant Committee Council to be established to improve national labour management, says HR minister

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran said the committee would serve as a communication bridge between the ministry and APS to discuss and resolve issues related to the national labour market. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 ― A Consultant Committee Council will be established between the Human Resources Ministry and the Private Employment Agency (APS) to improve the management of the country's labour, said Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran.

He said the committee would serve as a communication bridge between the ministry and APS to discuss and resolve issues related to the national labour market.

The four organisations involved will be the National Association of Private Employment Agencies Malaysia (PIKAP), National Organisation of Human Resources (PUSMA), Malaysian Association of Employment Agencies (PAPA) and the National Association of Private Services Agency Malaysia (PAPSMA).

“Previously there was little interaction. Hence we agreed to set up the committee and will meet once every three or four months to discuss issues and solutions,” he told reporters after opening the APS Townhall session with the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia, here today.

The committee will be chaired by the Minister of Human Resources and assisted by the ministry's Secretary-General Datuk Amir Omar, he said.

Kulasegaran said the purpose of the amendments to the APS Act 1981, which came into force on February 1, last year was to establish comprehensive procedures for applying for APS licences, regulating APS activities, safeguarding the welfare of job seekers and empowering enforcement activities.

According to him, the APS statistics licensed until October 31 was 895, namely 836 main APS and 59 APS branches.

Kulasegaran said the government had invited APS to be a joint partner in a programme between Malaysia and Japan that involved sending 50,000 skilled workers to the Land of the Rising Sun.

He said the memorandum of cooperation for the initiative will be signed between Malaysia and Japan. ― Bernama