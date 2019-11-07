Foreign Ministry outlines steps to achieve sustainable development goals

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah addresses a media briefing at Wisma Putra in Putrajaya October 3, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — The Foreign Ministry has outlined three steps to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Saifudin said the first step was to actively participate in discussions at various international forums where Malaysia was already a member, and secondly to influence the decision-making process at various international forums where the country was not a member.

The third step is to discuss new issues to ensure that the country does not miss out on any issues that may be the policy or decision of the international community.

“For example at the United Nations (UN) summit, we are members of the security committee, so we have taken on certain topics and invited other countries to participate and discuss in related sessions,” he told reporters after speaking at the plenary session of the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2019, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, today.

Even if the country is not a member of the international organisation’s committee, it will continue to collaborate actively with member countries or committees of the international organisation.

He cited the example of his ministry planning to engage in discussions on a number of issues including the Rohingya refugee issue with Vietnam and Indonesia which would be appointed as members of the security committee at the UN summit next year.

“Besides, we will always be prepared for issues that may be the policy or agreement of international organisations, for example the issue of governing internet that will become a reality, when we look at the issues between the United States and China regarding Huawei telecommunications company.

“We know it’s not just about market war but rather about internet control mechanism, so we don’t want to have any policy or decision from the international community on the issue,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Saifuddin stated that the basic elements of Malaysia’s foreign policy remains unchanged.

Malaysia would continue to pursue an independent, principled and pragmatic foreign policy, founded on the values of peace, humanity, justice, and equality, he said.

This inaugural summit themed Accelerating Progress on the SDGs: Whole of Nation Approach, aimed at contributing ideas and strategies to move the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development forward and strengthen partnerships through a nationwide approach to achieving SDGs. It was officially opened by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday and will end today. — Bernama