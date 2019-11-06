PAS to seek explanation from Berjasa on Tanjung Piai by-election

Candidates for the Tanjung Piai by-election pose for a group picture at the nomination centre in Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim in Pontian. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA BARU, Nov 6 ― PAS may seek an explanation from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) on the latter’s decision to field a candidate in the coming Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election.

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the statement by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang who reportedly said he would be looking at the relationship with Berjasa could be connected to this.

“We will first ask for an explanation why it (Berjasa) fielded a candidate when we had agreed that the nomination be given to Barisan Nasional (BN). It could be in this context,” he told reporters after attending an exco meeting at Kompleks Kota Darul Naim here today.

Mohd Amar was commenting on a statement by Abdul Hadi who was reported to have said that he would study the collaboration with Berjasa following the party’s decision to field its president Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Asked if PAS was upset with Berjasa’s decision in the by-election, Mohd Amar said the party’s move clashed with the spirit of Muafakat Nasional (national consensus) signed between Gagasan Sejahtera and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“When Berjasa contests, it clashes with the spirit of Muafakat Nasional. But we can discuss this in Gagasan Sejahtera,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from Pakatan Harapan on September 21 due to heart complications,

The by-election sees a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The Election Commission has set November 16 as polling day. ― Bernama