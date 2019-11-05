DPM: Federal welfare assistance to be credited by Nov 10

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during Malaysia’s Halal Inclusion Roundtable and Masterclass in Putrajaya November 5, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — The federal welfare assistance payments this month will be credited to the accounts of 484,828 recipients throughout the country from November 7 and is expected to be finalised by or before November 10, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the delayed payments were caused by technical issues over the procedure of transferring the money to the agencies.

“The allocation has been approved, but not yet credited into the accounts... it is time, but there was a technical glitch. The ministry apologises,” Dr Wan Azizah who is also women, family and community development minister, told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Malaysia’s Halal Inclusion Roundtable and Masterclass here today

In a statement on Friday, Social Welfare Director Zulkifli Ismail said the late payments this month were due to technical problems.

Dr Wan Azizah said the ministry had improved the procedure to ensure that the problem did not happen again. — Bernama