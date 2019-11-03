Tanjung Piai by-election: Don’t fall for Opposition lies, says Pakatan candidate

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Karmaine Sardini (centre) and the ruling coalition’s supporters making their way to the nomination centre at the Dewan Jubli Intan in Pontian November 2, 2019. — Picture by Ben Tan

PONTIAN, Nov 3 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate in the Tanjung Piai by-election, Karmaine Sardini, has urged voters to place their trust in him to continue the government’s agenda and not to be influenced by baseless allegations against the ruling coalition.

Karmaine, 66, hoped that the voters would give him and PH a chance to continue serving the parliamentary constituency.

He said he was aware that there were attempts to poison the people’s minds with unfounded claims that PH would last only one term after failing to fulfil its general election manifesto.

“We have been in power for only one and a half years; you have to give us a chance to continue the agenda that has been set. InsyaAllah (God willing) within three to four years, we will fulfil all (promises) in the manifesto.

“This is because in Johor itself, the manifesto has been fulfilled. We have given Kad Sihat, free water and other things,” he said after his campaign rounds in Pekan Nenas here today.

Karmaine, who is Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief, said that during his campaign he would explain to the people that there is no such thing as an elected representative serving only a particular race.

“Actually, in Malaysia there is no such concept. Our (PH) concept is to serve all.

“If it is about serving a certain race then it can’t be called an elected representative. That would be a representative of certain political groups,” he said.

Early voting in Tanjung Piai is on November 12 and polling is on November 16.

The by-election is a six-cornered fight involving Karmaine, BN’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan’s Wendy Subramaniam, Berjasa’s Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz, and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on September 21.

In the 14th general election, Md Farid won the seat by a 524-vote majority in a contest against Wee and Nordin Othman of PAS. — Bernama