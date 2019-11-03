DAP welcomes home minister’s assurance of probe into claims LTTE detainees tortured

Suspected Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam sympathisers are escorted to the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 31, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng has welcomed the assurances given by Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that there will be an investigation into the allegations of torture and forced confessions by the police on the LTTE detainees.

In his speech at the DAP Johor state annual convention in Muar, the Bagan MP also voiced his hope that the police can respond to the US government terrorism report in 2018 which observed Malaysia’s continued role as a “source and transit point” for Muslim terror groups.

“DAP hopes that the police can also explain the US government’s report on terrorism in 2018 which observed that Malaysia’s continued role as a ‘source and transit point’ for terrorist groups like the Islamic State (IS), Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), al-Qaeda and Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

“The report noted Malaysia’s efforts in combating terrorism through legal prosecution, border patrol, and social media monitoring. Four terrorism-related incidents were listed but noted that there were no IS-affiliated attacks on Malaysian soil last year.

“No mention was made by the US government report on terrorism activities by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE),” said Lim.

He pointed out that public concerns have risen over the recent police action against the defunct Sri Lankan separatist group when compared to active terrorist cells belonging to the IS, ASG, al-Qaeda and JI.

At the same time, the Bagan MP reiterated Muhyiddin’s statement that terrorism and communist conspiracy allegations against the DAP are nothing more than “opposition lies” which he expects will be spread further during the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Lim added that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had also spread a “new lie” where he said the salaries of civil servants who do not vote for the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will not be paid.

“Instead I had urged voters to reject politics of racism and religious extremism by the opposition and focus on which political party can deliver better services, better policies and better benefits to the people.

“I pointed out that PH is superior to the Opposition on fighting corruption and competent economic management,” said Lim.

Furthermore, he claimed that there were more lies and falsehoods being spread by the Umno-PAS coalition including reports that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is DAP’s puppet and vice versa.

He also said that following MCA’s open public cooperation with Umno and PAS in the by-election, the Chinese-based party had not answered why they can accept the two Malay-based parties pronouncement which had “effectively extinguished” the fundamental rights of non-Malays and non-Muslims in the Federal Constitution.

“Worse any victory by MCA in the Tanjung Piai by-election may lead to endorsement of the racist and extremist religious philosophy of both PAS and Umno, where non-Malays or non-Muslims do not deserve to hold Ministerial positions in Cabinet.

“Vernacular schools teaching mother-tongue languages should be closed down; non-Muslims especially Christians, cannot gather for their religious prayers; Boycotting non-Muslim products and businesses; and labelling non-Muslim and non-Malays who oppose them as pigs, terrorists and communists,” said Lim.

He then called for the public to unite behind the concept of Bangsa Malaysia and reject racism, religious extremism, lies and falsehoods that seeks to poison and jeopardise national unity and shared prosperity for all.