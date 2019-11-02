Tanjung Piai by-election: Do not use mosques to campaign, says minister

Candidates for the Tanjung Piai by-election pose for a group picture at the nomination centre in Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim in Pontian today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — All parties involved in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election have been reminded not to make mosques their political arena and place to campaign.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said political activities which often contained negative messages and create division could violate the sanctity of the mosques.

He said this prohibition was in line with the instructions of Sultan Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar not to use mosques as political platforms.

He said all those involved in politics can conduct their activities during the campaign but do not use mosques for this purpose.

“Mosques are houses of worship and (supporters of) all parties can go there..so do not violate the image of the mosque,” he told reporters when met at the Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan Open Day here today.

On May 16, Sultan Ibrahim ordered the Council of the Religion of Islam Johor to take stern action against mosque officials who provide a platform for politicians to conduct their activities in the mosques.

The Tanjung Piai by-election on Nov 16 sees a six-cornered fight between candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Gerakan), Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and two independent candidates. — Bernama