Flash flood hits three villages in Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG, Nov 2 ― A three-hour downpour last night since 8pm has triggered a flash flood up to waist-high in three villages here.

The flash floods that hit Kampung Tanah Puteh, Kampung Lepan Jaya and Agropolitan Rantau Manis and affected 30 houses were due to water overflowing from nearby rivers.

District Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mohd Yusalmi Yusoff said the department received a call about 10pm and deployed 10 members to the scene.

He said the worst affected area was Kampung Tanah Puteh where water had risen to waist-high level and residents could not save their household goods.

However, no residents needed to be evacuated as the floodwaters began to recede at 3am.

Meanwhile, district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin explained that several lowland areas were prone to flash floods during heavy rains as water from nearby rivers overflowed, namely Sungai Galas, Sungai Nenggiri and Sungai Lebir.

In the meantime, floods that hit several states in the peninsula began to recede and currently, Perak is the only state that still opens its temporary relief centres (PPS).

A total of 528 victims from 140 families took shelter at four PPS in Perak following floods that hit Kerian, Hilir Perak and Manjung districts.

A spokesman from the state Fire and Rescue Department said out of the total, 149 victims from 35 families in Kerian,were evacuated at PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak while 128 from 33 families moved to SK Parit Haji Aman.

Meanwhile, in Hilir Perak, 169 victims took shelter at PPS SK Changkat Jong. The other 82 in Manjung took shelter at PPS Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai.

In Selangor, the Smart Selangor Command Centre said the last four flood victims who took shelter at Matang Pagar JKKK Hall, Gombak, were allowed to return home yesterday afternoon. ― Bernama