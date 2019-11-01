Higher assessment rate will not burden people, says Penang rep

Jagdeep said the state government expected assessment rate collection to increase by RM54 million for the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and RM39 million for the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 1 — The Penang government has given an assurance that the hike in assessment rate next year will not burden the people as the additional revenue collected will be used to improve services.

State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the local authorities would use the extra revenue to provide better services and more efficient and responsive development and infrastructure planning.

He said the state government expected assessment rate collection to increase by RM54 million for the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and RM39 million for the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

“MBPP needs RM179 million to meet the expenditure for several planned projects, including on flood mitigation, infrastructure development, solid waste management and security like installation of closed-circuit TV (CCTV).

“MBSP needs RM169 million for 64 planned projects, including building and upgrading of markets, flood mitigation projects, installation and maintenance of CCTV and upgrading of public facilities like sports complexes,” he said at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

He was replying to a question from Ong Khan Lee (PH-Kebun Bunga), who wanted to know if the increase in assessment rate would burden the people and the steps to be taken if the people could not afford to pay. — Bernama