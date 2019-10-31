Illegally modified bicycles dangerous, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters after the launch of MyStemi Foundation in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The use of modified bicycles (basikal lajak) that brings about dangerous situations on the road is illegal, said Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the use of modified bicycle which has no brake was an offence, as well as other vehicles with brake problem were also banned from the roads.

Dr Wan Azizah said this after launching the Entrepreneur Workshop programme for the Pandan parliamentary constituency here today.

She was commenting on a media report on the Road Safety Department’s proposal for the total ban on modified bicycles-related activities.

Modified bicycles attracted attention again following the court’s decision to acquit and discharge a sale promoter who was charged with reckless driving that caused a road accident in which eight teenage cyclists were killed in 2017.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said parents should be responsible for monitoring their children’s whereabouts to to avoid recurring tragedies.

Earlier, in her opening speech, Dr Wan Azizah said entrepreneurs should be able to take business risks and manage those risks properly.

At the same time, they also need to reduce the fear of failure and to have high discipline.

“One way to ensure this discipline is by having the entrepreneurs to receive monthly wages from their own businesses. This is an important discipline so that they don’t misuse the capital allocated to businesses, even if it is their own (business),” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also presented the prizes to the winners of the Pandan Young Entrepreneur Simulation Kit competition.

Some 100 students from five secondary schools from Pandan parliamentary constituency took part in the competition where they were required to solve business problems using the Entrepreneur Simulation Kit designed to help entrepreneurs in their business decisions. — Bernama