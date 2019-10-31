Health Ministry yet to decide on banning vape, says deputy minister

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the Health Ministry is yet to decide whether to completely ban the use of vape or impose stricter restrictions on vape liquid sales. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

IPOH, Oct 31 — The Health Ministry is yet to decide whether to completely ban the use of vape or impose stricter restrictions on vape liquid sales.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye said the decision would be based on the findings of a study conducted by a special committee on methods to control the use of electronic cigarettes or vape.

Dr Lee, who is also the chairman of the special committee, said the decision is expected to be announced next year.

“The ministry is trying to enact a new law to allow the government and the ministry control smoking, vaping and shisha.

“The decision to ban vape 100 per cent or whether to impose strict restrictions on sales (of liquid vape), containing nicotine or nicotine-free, has still not been made” he told reporters after officiating the farewell ceremony themed ‘Jasamu Dikenang Budimu Ditatang’ organised by the State Health Department here today.

About 297 Perak Health Department staff, retiring this year, were celebrated at the event.

Elaborating, Dr Lee said they still had no data on the effect of long-term use of vape, but would learn from the United Kingdom (UK) on regulating vape.

“We still do not have long-term data on the effects of vape on lung function, cardio vascular disease or cancer, we are collecting data.

“We know UK has a proven successful track record in regulating electronic cigarettes and maybe we can watch and study from them to get information,” he said.

In the meantime, Dr Lee said that so far discussions had been held with online retailers like Lazada and Shopee, to reduce sales advertisements of vape liquid containing nicotine. — Bernama