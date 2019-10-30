Sungai Siput civil servant charged with 111 counts of unnatural sex with wife, sexually assaulting daughters

The man pleaded not guilty to all charges. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA KANGSAR, Oct 30 — A civil servant was charged at the Sessions Court here today with 104 counts of committing unnatural sex on his wife since March, and seven counts of physical sexual assault on his three daughters in May, this year.

The man was accused of committing unnatural sex on his 37-year-old wife by sodomising her repeatedly between March 1 and June 3 at their house in Sungai Siput.

Each of the 104 charges, framed under Section 377C of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment for a term which may extend to 20 years, and shall also be liable to whipping, if convicted.

He was also accused of committing physical sexual assault on his own daughters, aged 12, 10 and five, at the same house between May 4 and 7.

For that, he was charged under Section 14 and 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which provide imprisonment for up to 20 years and shall also be liable to whipping if found guilty.

The man, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges. Judge Rohaida Ishak set November 28 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil prosecuted, while the accused was represented by Nor Izawani Ahmad Jalaludin from National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama