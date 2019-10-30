EPF makes its investment decisions independently, says CEO

Employees Provident Fund CEO Tunku Alizakri Alias speaks during a press conference about EPF Financial Performance 2018 at EPF headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is independent when it comes to making investment decisions, said chief executive officer, Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias.

He said EPF being grouped as a government linked investment company (GLIC) could have raised the misconception that the government might influence it in terms of investment decisions.

“No, the government has no influence in terms of the way we do our business,” he said at the Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) Corporate Summit 2019 here today.

Tunku Alizakri was a panellist at the summit.

He said the fund, over the years, had made a significant number of investment decisions for the good of its members.

He also called for government linked companies (GLCs) and private players to complement each other for the best interest of the country.

“Private players should focus on making money, which is what they are good at. GLCs should go beyond that in looking to the long term, putting the right infrastructure in place to ensure Malaysia’s growth,” Tunku Alizakri said.

Meanwhile, the one-day inaugural summit, themed, “Rebooting Corporate Malaysia”, was attended by about 500 participants to discuss important issues relevant to the corporate sector, such as the need for its modernisation and transformation. — Bernama