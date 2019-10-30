Come clean about plan to reclaim 300 acres off Tanjung Bungah coast, Penang govt told

A map of the proposed project off Tanjung Bungah. — Picture courtesy of Yan Lee

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 30 — A non-governmental organisation (NGO) has claimed that there is a proposal to reclaim 300 acres off the northern coast of Penang island.

Citizen Awareness Chant Group’s Yan Lee said he had received an anonymous tip-off about a proposal from a developer to reclaim the coast off Tanjung Bungah stretching up to Batu Ferringhi.

“Someone sent pictures of the front cover and a map of a proposal to build luxury hotels, resorts, apartments and floating villas off the coast of Tanjung Bungah,” he said in a press conference this morning.

He claimed the developer is lobbying the state government to reclaim land for a high-end development project.

“I was told that the developer has already met the state government and presented this proposal so we want the state government to be transparent about this,” he said.

Yan called on the state government to reveal if it was considering this proposal to reclaim more land off the coast of Penang.

He also asked state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo if this proposed reclamation will also help to combat climate change.

“He reportedly said the Penang South Reclamation was to combat climate change so will this 300 acres on the northern tip of the island be for the same reason?” Yan asked.