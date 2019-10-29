Wee says BN to announce candidate for Tanjung Piai by-election tomorrow night

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the announcement will be made at the BN operation centre after the Isyak prayer. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will announce their candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election tomorrow night.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the announcement will be made at the BN operation centre after the Isyak prayer.

“I just had a meeting with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran via Skype to finalise the name of the candidate,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan (PH) named Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Karmaine Sardini as its candidate for the by-election slated for November 16.

The by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik of Bersatu on September 21. — Bernama