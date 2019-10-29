Police still investigating firework attack on Kedah border post

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor speaks at the launch of the Royal Malaysian Police e-recruitment system at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Investigators have not determined the nationality of those responsible for launching fireworks at a border control post in Kedah, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

He said the police are still investigating the matter but confirmed that no casualties were reported.

“We cannot say for certain if it was Thai or Malaysian citizens who did this. But we are certain it was only fireworks, and not other types of explosives,” Mazlan said during a press conference at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters.

At 11.20am yesterday, four rockets were fired from the direction of the post’s fencing, entered the structure and caused a window to shatter.

Two more rockets were fired at the post from the same direction around 12.40pm.

Commander of the General Defence Force’s Hulu Kinta Northern Brigade, SAC Abdul Ghani Mohamad Ji, said the attack was likely an attempt to intimidate the officers and possibly committed by Thai smugglers upset at the crackdown on their ketum-smuggling activities.

A police report was subsequently filed at the Padang Besar station