PAS says no room for Umno in Kelantan, Terengganu governments

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS declined to join Barisan Nasional’s Perlis state government. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The PAS administrations in Kelantan and Terengganu do not have space for Umno lawmakers, said Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Ibrahim.

The PAS deputy president said, however, that this would not affect his party’s cooperation with Umno or mean that they opposed each other in their respective state administrations.

“The people have given us mandate in the 14th General Election (GE14) and we agreed that PAS and Umno will work as a team. They are not Opposition in the state even if they are not directly involved in the running of the state.

“The exco positions are full. Every quota is filled,” he told reporters at parliament lobby today.

On October 26, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi hinted at PAS to include his party’s lawmakers in its state governments during his opening speech at Umno Terengganu Convention.

PAS and Umno signed the national unity pledge on September 14, promising to cooperate for the next general election.

Today, Tuan Ibrahim also claimed that his party declined to join Barisan Nasional’s Perlis state government but did not say why.

“Perlis offered because there was a vacancy (for an exco). We rejected the offer but we will continue to be with the government,” he said.