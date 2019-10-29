No sabotage in KLIA systems disruption, transport minister insists

Transport Minister Anthony Loke that the outage was because the 21-year-old core network switches (CNS) system had never been changed since KLIA began operations in 1998. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 ― Anthony Loke has denied that elements of sabotage triggered the technical glitch at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in August.

The transport minister told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that the outage was because the 21-year-old core network switches (CNS) system had never been changed since KLIA began operations in 1998.

“It was never changed. The core switches connect the entire network system at KLIA,” said Loke in his reply to Mersing MP (PH) Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad.

He added that the investigation committee found no evidence of any cyber attacks and the police are investigating if there were elements of sabotage.

KLIA's Total Airport Management System (TAMS) had been disrupted by the CNS glitch.

It affected multiple systems including flight information display, baggage handling and immigration.

This in turn created flight delays and during the incident which lasted for a few days, passengers were advised to come hours earlier for their flights.