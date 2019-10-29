Marine police seize 221 boxes of contraband liquor worth over RM440,000

JOHOR BARU, Oct 29 — The southern region (Region Two) marine police seized 221 boxes of liquor of various brands worth RM446,696, believed to be smuggled into the country yesterday.

Acting Region Two marine police commander Supt Noor Azman Jamal said a raid was conducted on a warehouse in Taman Teratai, Kangkar Pulai, at 1.30pm and a 41-year-old local man, believed to be the guard, was detained.

He said the raid was conducted based on information and complaints from the public with the help of Kangkar Pulai police station.

“All the 221 box containing 4,200 cans and 1,438 bottles of various brands of liquor smuggled from a neighbouring country which was also stamped ‘Malaysia Duty Not Paid’,” he said in a statement here today.

Noor Azman said further investigation found the warehouse had been operating for the past three months.

“The liquor is believed to be for the local market. The modus operandi of the syndicate is to move the liquor store to a different place to avoid being tracked by the authorities,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 and the remand application for the man was made in court today.

He also urged the public to channel information on liquor smuggling to Region Two marine police at 07-2372221 or 2372222. — Bernama