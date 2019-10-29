Group fails court challenge against smoking ban

Lawyer Haniff Khatri Abdulla speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur High Court October 29, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — The High Court today dismissed a group of seven Malaysians who sought a review of the Health Ministry’s ban against smoking in food outlets and near them that was enforced on January 1 nationwide.

Judge Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya ruled that the application by the group did not breach Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution, which concerns the rights of person and equality before the law, respectively.

She said the ban, which requires smokers to keep a minimum of three metres from a food outlet’s tables and chairs, does not deny their freedom of choice.

She pointed out that smokers can still light up and enjoy the outlet’s food and drinks, without discrimination.

“The groups’s argument that the ban is irrational towards smokers is unsupported and does not surface.

“This court therefore dismisses this judicial review application without order for costs,” the judge said in delivering her judgment.

In January, the group that calls themselves the Smokers Right Club was granted leave to initiate judicial review proceedings to challenge the smoking ban.

The applicants are named as Zulkifli Mohamad, 56, Mohd Hanizam Yunus, 52, Ridzuan Muhammad Noor, 52, Mohd Yazid Mohd Yunus, 48, Mohd Laisani Dollah, 46, Yuri Azhar Abdollah, 39, and Mohd Sufian Awaludin, 35.

The group was represented by lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, with senior federal counsel Shamsul Bolhassan acting for the Health Ministry.

