Additional technical committee meeting proposed for amendments to labour laws

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 29 — An additional technical committee meeting is being proposed to be held on Nov 4 for the proposed amendments to the Employment Act 1955 and Trade Unions Act 1959, said Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran.

He made the suggestion at the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC), which convened for its 10th meeting this year, today.

“This will be in addition to the numerous technical committee meetings that have been conducted before,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the NLAC meeting.

During the meeting, Kula Segaran said he also highlighted the significance of the United States trade sanctions against Thailand in relation to the mistreatment of workers, and the immediate need to rectify the treatment of workers in Malaysia.

“As such, amendments to labour laws, particularly in relation to compliance to international labour standards should be expedited to avoid any similar sanctions against Malaysian companies,” he said. — Bernama