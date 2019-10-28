Opposition wants to keep me PM? Only Pakatan council decides, says Dr M

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad with the Malaysian delegation at the bilateral meeting with Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his ministers, Ashgabat October 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

ASHGABAT, Oct 28 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today reiterated that only the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council will determine his position as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir said the suggestion by opposition members of parliament that he remains prime minister until the next general election was only their opinion.

“That is their opinion. The one that will determine (me as prime minister) is the PH Presidential Council. We (PH’s Presidential Council) will decide.

“If it was them, (the Opposition) that made me prime minister before the General Election (14th), they would have the right to ask me to stay longer,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference with Malaysian journalists last night, before ending his two-day official visit to Turkmenistan today.

Last Thursday, six Umno MPs, in a press conference at the Parliament Lobby, voiced their support for Dr Mahathir to continue as prime minister until the next general election.

The six individuals were Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Paya Besar), Datuk Adham Baba (Tenggara), Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar), Datuk Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis), Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib (Maran) and Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (Jerantut).

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir, who is here for a two-day official visit beginning yesterday, said that he could not set a specific time frame for the transition of the country’s leadership.

“I promise I won’t stay too long, but I think based on my past experience I can try to correct all the wrongdoings of (former prime minister) Datuk Seri Najib (Tun Razak).

“When I am satisfied, I will not continue (as prime minister) but I cannot give the specific time as the country is in a really big trouble that we cannot easily solve. We have a lot of debt and Datuk Najib has damaged the government machinery.

“That and other problems left by Najib, need to be fixed,” he said.

Under the PH agreement before the 14th General Election, it was stipulated that Dr Mahathir will be appointed prime minister and that he will later hand over leadership to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. However, no specific time frame was specified. — Bernama