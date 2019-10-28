Johor flood victims increases to 536

Fire and rescue personnel assist flood victims in Kampung Maju Jaya, Johor Baru October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 28 — The number of flood-affected victims in the state surged to 536 victims from 127 families in five districts as of 9am today as heavy rain continued until last night.

The figure shows a sharp increase compared to 160 victims from 40 families recorded last night.

State Government, Urban Welfare and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon said Kulai and Kluang districts were the latest districts to be affected by flood.

He said five new relief centres were opened last night.

“As of 9am today in Kulai, a total of 93 victims from 24 families were evacuated to Masjid Al Muhajrin, Kampung Melayu Bukit Batu and in Johor Bahru, 61 victims from 14 families were housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Daya,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Tan said in Kluang, Dewan Parit Hassan had 10 victims from two families and Balai Raya Kampung Parit Haji Hashim sheltered eight victims from three families while Dewan Kampung Kolam Air had 31 victims from eight families.

Meanwhile, the number of victims in the Balairaya Kangkar Tebrau increased to 229 victims from 53 families compared to 55 victims from 16 families recorded last night.

“A total of 16 victims from three families took refuge at SK Sungai Kajang, while in Pontian, 88 victims from 20 families were evacuated to SK Melayu Raya,” he said. — Bernama