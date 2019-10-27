Three years in jail not enough to deter drink driving, Penang rep says after council worker killed

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid said the current penalties for drunk driving are an insufficient deterrent in real life. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― Malaysia should impose more severe punishments for drunk driving, including slapping a minimum jail term of five years instead of the current three, DAP lawmaker Syerleena Abdul Rashid proposed today after an intoxicated motorist killed a council worker in Penang.

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid said the current penalties are an insufficient deterrent in real life.

“On paper, the punishments should be enough to deter people from drinking irresponsibility, but the truth of the matter is ― it appears as though it is not,” the DAP Wanita committee member said in a statement.

She had cited Section 44 of the Road Transport Act, which makes drunk driving or causing the injury or death of a person while driving with alcohol levels beyond legal limits an offence punishable by a jail term of three to 10 years and a fine of RM8,000 to RM20,000.

Syerleena noted that Malaysia has the third highest rate of deaths from road traffic accidents in Malaysia, pointing out however that road traffic accidents can be prevented, especially the prevention of drunk driving.

She also highlighted the social equity issue where road users on motorcycles and bicycles face a “lopsided” share of risk, injury and fatality.

Syerleena said the message needs to be sent out that drunk driving is not to be tolerated, and that this would require a cohesive effort from the government, enforcement authorities, business premises and the public itself.

“For a start, there is a need to reinforce punishment ― increase years of imprisonment to a minimum of 5 years as well as impose heftier fines to those found guilty.

“Enforcement from the police must be strict with no room for compromise. This can be done by increasing the number of drunk driving check points. Dashboard cameras or even body cameras can be used by the police to ensure transparency and protection for both parties, in an event, something goes [awry],” the Penang DAP assistant publicity secretary said.

She said business owners must also be responsible for their patrons' wellbeing by making sure the latter fully understand the consequences of drunk driving and the repercussions if road accidents occur.

While saying the display of posters warning of the dangers of drunk driving and the possible lives lost from such irresponsible behaviours could work to some extent, Syerleena said both business outlets and the public could also promote the idea of “designated drivers” where someone sober would be present to ensure everyone's safety.

Syerleena said awareness campaigns on drunk driving have garnered positive results but are insufficient to guarantee the safety of road users, stressing again the need for political will to enforce the law and punish drunk drivers who harm others due to their “impaired judgement and irresponsible acts”.

“Accidents caused by drunk driving can be prevented and we must do everything necessary to prevent the loss of innocent lives. This must stop, and we must not allow any room for leniency because public safety is absolutely non-negotiable,” she said.

Syerleena's statement came after Penang Island City Council worker Mohaidin Gani Mohamad, 58, was hit while riding a motorcycle to work by an intoxicated woman driving a Honda Accord.

The driver, reported to be from China, is currently being detained under a four-day remand order pending investigations for reckless driving under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act.