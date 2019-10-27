Police: Kelantan man shot dead after fight in southern Thailand

Sungai Golok Police Station Investigation Division Assistant Chief of Police Capt Pol Jaturon Thongkliang said five shots were fired at the victim’s head, face, chest and legs. — Reuters pic

NARATHIWAT, Oct 27 — A Malaysian was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a cemetery in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, southern Thailand early this morning.

The victim, identified as Mohamad Faisal, 28, from Rantau Panjang, Kelantan, was believed to have been shot dead after a fight with a group of men.

Sungai Golok Police Station Investigation Division Assistant Chief of Police Capt Pol Jaturon Thongkliang said five shots were fired at the victim’s head, face, chest and legs.

“Police found five bullet shells at the scene,” he said when contacted here today.

Jaturon said the victim’s body was taken to Sungai Golok Hospital for post-mortem and police have also contacted his next-of-kin.

He said preliminary police investigations found that the victim had earlier quarrelled with five men near the scene.

“Witnesses said the victim was trying to escape from the five men. Two of them fired shots at the victim, causing him to fall.

“The five men escaped on two motorcycles,” he said. — Bernama