Minister: Future MARA business premises must undergo detailed study

PONTIAN, Oct 27 — In future, the construction of every MARA (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) business premises must undergo a detailed study to determine there was high demand for it.

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said this would be carried out under the ministry’s transformation programme which will take into account the socio-economics of the area.

“In future, it (the business premises) will be constructed after a study has been done to determine that the community really needs it.

“We should not be building MARA premises just for the sake of constructing them, but we want to build to help the entrepreneurs,” she said in a press conference held in conjunction with a MARA programme at the Pontian Mara Arcade here today.

Rina was replying to a question on what measures the ministry was taking to ensure that MARA malls or business premises in the country were well-received by the public, including traders.

This was because MARA business premises in some states were left bare with no traders.

Separately, commenting on allegations that she recently presented grants to the Tanjung Piai parliamentary village community management council (MPKK) for use during the upcoming by-election there, Rina denied that this was the case.

She said the RM10,000 grants given to the 23 MPKK on Oct 15 was from the ministry, to be used for community activities for the public. — Bernama