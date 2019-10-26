Sabah govt appreciates Indian community’s contributions

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said although the Indian community in the state is small, they have many professionals who have contributed to the development of the state. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — The Sabah government appreciates the significant contributions of the Indian community to the state’s development in various areas, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said although the Indian community in Sabah is small, they have many professionals who have contributed to the development of the state.

“I hope the Indian community will continue to work together with other Sabahans, as the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government desires and strives to bring progress to the people and do not wish for any community to be left out,” he said in his message today in conjunction with Deepavali.

He said Deepavali, like other auspicious occasions celebrated by Malaysians of different faiths, is another important opportunity for the multi-racial society in Sabah to get together and bond in the true spirit of the country.

He extended his Deepavali greetings to all Hindus marking the occasion of the victory of good over evil.

“I would like to wish all Malaysians especially those in Sabah to uphold the spirit of the Festival of Lights as another celebration bringing all Malaysians together to further spur the spirit of harmony and co-existence.

“Let us come together to join our Hindu brothers and sisters in celebrating this festival with the confidence that it will bring light and hope to all Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama