Police detain man who survived boat capsize incident in Sabah waters

The police said the man had been detained under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 since Thursday. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

LAHAD DATU, Oct 26 — A man believed to be a foreigner who was rescued in Merabung waters near here on Thursday night following boat capsize incident, has been detained by the police for 14 days for further investigation.

Lahad Datu District Police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 29-year-old man was discovered by members of the public, who then reported the matter to the Marine Police Forces (PPM) at 3.05pm.

He said the man had been detained under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 since Thursday.

“The victim claimed to have been moving (riding a bot) from the Island of Sibutu to Bongao, Philippines before the boat engine went dead.

“Investigations are still being carried out to get the true picture from the survivor,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

According to Nasri, the victim had initially revealed that there were eight other individuals including two children who were on the boat with him, but they went missing after the boat capsized.

Nasri said the Lahad Datu PPM had since activated a search and rescue mission for the missing persons.

“Today, the Cenderawasih Police Station received information from the public at 9 am on the discovery of the body of a woman floating at sea, and the PPM managed to recover the remains by 10.10am,” he said.

Sabah PPM Region 4 commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali previously identified the man who survived as Long Sahlihi Wahi of Sibutu, Philippines. — Bernama