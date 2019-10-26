Fatah movement lauds Malaysia’s announcement on Jordan-based Palestine embassy

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made the announcement on the opening of a Malaysian embassy in Jordan accredited to Palestine at the 18th NAM summit in Baku yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Palestine’s Fatah movement today applauds Malaysia’s decision to open an embassy in Jordan accredited to Palestine as a sign of ongoing support and solidarity, said Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub.

Jibril, when contacted by Bernama, said this move is a step towards Malaysia opening its embassy in a free Palestine in the future.

“We also hope to see the Malaysian flag in Al Quds, the capital of independent Palestine. We thank the Malaysian government for their brave decision,” he said.

Jibril also said the party encourages all Muslim countries who are not accredited to Palestine to follow Malaysia’s move.Jibril spoke to Bernama early today before leaving here for Palestine.

As the chairman of the Palestinian Scout Association, he was in Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit to the World Organisation of the Scout Movement and the Scouts Association of Malaysia, here, starting Thursday.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad made the announcement on the opening of a Malaysian embassy in Jordan accredited to Palestine when addressing leaders and representatives from 120 member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) at the 18th NAM summit in Baku yesterday.

In his speech, the prime minister also blasted the international community for their apathy despite Israel continuing to choke the life out of Palestine and the Palestinians.

Palestine currently has an embassy in Kuala Lumpur while the Ambassador of Malaysia to Egypt is accredited to Palestine.

Fatah, the biggest political faction in the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. — Bernama