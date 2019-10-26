Marine police find body in Mataking waters, Semporna

A Malaysia Maritime officer looks out into the sea during a search and rescue in Kuala Langat June 18, 2014. — Reuters pic

LAHAD DATU, Oct 26 (Bernama) — A body was found in the Mataking Sea, Semporna, and is suspected to one of the seven victims who are still reported missing after their boat sank on Thursday.

Sabah Region 4 Marine Police Force (MPF) commander, ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the body, whose gender had yet to be determined, was found by members of the public who then informed the personnel of the General Operations Force (GOF) on duty at the Mataking GOF Post.

‘‘I am confident the body is linked to the seven missing victims of the boat which sank on Thursday.

‘‘We believe the body was swept along by strong currents. The first victim was found in an area with uncertain currents,’’ he said when met here today.

According to Mohamad Pajeri, MPF had yet to ascertain the nationality of the body.

‘‘The body is currently at the Mataking GOF Post and members of the Semporna MPF and the Semporna Police District Headquarters’ CID are converging on the post,’’ he said.

In the meantime, Mohamad Pajeri said the search radius would be expanded depending on need.

‘‘The SAR for the missing victims will be carried out for one week,’’ he said.

Prior to this, it was reported that a man was rescued in the waters of Merabung while a woman was found drowned in the waters of Bangingod, Tungku near here, and seven individuals were still missing and feared drowned after a boat with nine passengers sank.

Today, Mohamad Pajeri took part in a survey to the area of SAR in the waters in the district which was also joined by the media at 8.30am today. — Bernama