Anwar asks why don who called Pakatan ‘unmitigated disaster’ was silent when country robbed

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the Seminar Pembinaan Bangsa Malaysia at Bangi Avenue Convention Centre October 26, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Oct 26 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has dismissed an academic’s conclusion that Malaysia under Pakatan Harapan (PH) was an “unmitigated disaster” for the nation’s reform movement.

Anwar was referring to Professor Lim Teck Ghee’s comments during the ‘Whither Maruah Malaysia 2.0’ forum yesterday.

“Those (statements) are of the academics, at a time when tens of billions of bribes, were silent.

“So, if we want to just listen to them, (we) can. But when a massive robbery occurred, they were silent, and now they want to say things are out of control.

“They should be discussing what should be done (now). How can we be silent when such a massive robbery took place? And now we want to talk about this as a Malay community? I don’t agree,” said Anwar when met by reporters after he launched the Nation Building seminar here today.

Lim Teck Ghee speaks during ‘Perdana Forum: Whither Maruah Malaysia 2.0’ in Kuala Lumpur October 25, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

It was reported during the ‘Whither Maruah Malaysia 2.0’ forum yesterday, Lim said that with the list of political disappointments and failures by the current PH administration growing by the day, it was right to ask whether Malaysia is back to square one and whether the so-called “tsunami” (nation’s support for PH) was actually a “small wave”.

He also listed some of the failures that PH failed to address include race relations, governance, the recently concluded Malay Dignity Congress as well as the Dr Zakir Naik issue, among others.

Lim further claimed that it was not simply Umno and PAS leaders who had this mindset (racial and religious polarisation), but also the civil service under the PH leadership.