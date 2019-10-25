Two women injured after being hit by flying tyres along Jalan Ipoh-Lumut

The tyres fell off a trailer that was travelling from Ipoh to Lumut, while the women were in the opposite lane. — Bernama pic

PARIT, Oct 25 — Two women on a motorcycle were injured when two tyres came off a trailer and launched into them, as they were travelling along the 38th kilometre stretch of Jalan Ipoh-Lumut here at about 10.10am this morning.

According to Perak Tengah district police chief Supt Barudin Wariso, the 19-year-old who was riding in front, sustained broken legs and internal bleeding, while the 22-year-old pillion rider broke her right thigh, hand and leg.

Both women are being treated at Hospital Changkat Melintang.

Barudin said initial investigations found that the trailer was travelling from Ipoh to Lumut, while the women were in the opposite direction.

The 47-year-old trailer driver was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama