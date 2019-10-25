Sabah PKR unaware if ex-Umno strongman Salleh’s application to join party has been decided

Salleh’s application to join Sabah PKR has proved divisive due to his reputation as a staunch supporter of former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — As rumours swirl that PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will formally announce former Umno leader Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak’s acceptance into the party, Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew has denied being aware of such a decision.

The Sabah deputy chief minister said that to her knowledge, the political bureau discussed the matter during a meeting last week and said that Salleh’s application would be considered.

“I was at the meeting and I gave my opinion on the matter. Everyone present got to speak. The decision was to consider his application. I don’t know what decision the HQ will make, or if it has made one,” she said when speaking to reporters today.

She was asked to comment on rumours that Anwar will be announcing Salleh’s membership to the party at the state convention this Monday.

Liew said that it would not be an issue if the applicant was sincere and genuine in joining the party’s struggle and that she trusted the central leadership to consider all aspects of Salleh’s application.

“I believe the HQ is sincere in its dealings with the state, and it will respect Sabah leaders’ opinions on the matter,” she said.

She said that although Anwar had stated before that the party would not accept any former Umno members, the situation is different now.

“There are new principles, a reformed agenda, so they may consider it,” she said.

When asked what the state PKR’s reaction would be if Salleh were accepted, she said that it was speculative at this point and she would have to refer to state party leaders if the situation arose.

Previously, the state’s deputy chairperson Mustapha Sakmud said that Salleh’s admission would be a liability to PKR due to his reputation as a staunch supporter of former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Analysts have said that Salleh, a Bajau leader from Kota Belud who failed to secure the parliamentary seat in the previous general election, may be able to bring some influence to the party, but will more likely shake up the state leadership, already rife with internal factions.

Salleh, who left Umno last December along with other party members, said he chose to join PKR because of its multiracial policies.

Meanwhile, Liew said the state convention on Monday will focus on bringing delegates up to speed on its struggle and also re-emphasise the importance of Sabah and Sarawak’s status in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“We are expecting some 1,500 to 2,000 delegates from all over Sabah to attend,” she said.

The convention will take place at the International Technology and Commercial Centre (ITCC) in Penampang from 9.30am.