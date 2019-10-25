Police say drug trafficking gang may have other criminal use for bombs, bullets found in raid

Penang Narcotics CID chief ACP Maidu Abu Bakar said this followed initial investigations as police have yet to establish a link with drug trafficking gang but believed the bombs and bullets are to be used for other criminal activities. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KEPALA BATAS, Oct 25 — Police did not rule out the possibility the two grenades and 689 bullets found in a fire hydrant store at an apartment in Bukit Dumbar near here on Sunday, was for other criminal activities by the drug trafficking gang.

Penang Narcotics CID chief ACP Maidu Abu Bakar said this followed initial investigations as police have yet to establish a link with drug trafficking gang but believed the bombs and bullets are to be used for other criminal activities.

“We are cooperating with the state CID to look into the bombs and bullets find,” he said here yesterday.

He said apart from apprehending a 54-year-old man who is the gang leader on Oct 1 last year, police have also nabbed three more gang members and believed the gang has been completely crippled. ­— Bernama