Marine police arrest six illegals in Tambisan Sea

LAHAD DATU, Oct 25 — The marine police on Wednesday arrested six male illegal immigrants in an operation conducted in the Tambisan Sea near here, after the group attempted to enter the area from the Philippines.

In the 5.30pm incident, officers patrolling the area were alerted to the presence of two objects which turned out to be two boats carrying the group aged 16 to 60.

In a statement issued yesterday, Sabah Region 4 Marine Police commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the group did not possess valid identification and was detained to facilitate further investigations.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Lahad Datu police said they recently arrested five suspected drug traffickers, three of whom were nationals from the Philippines, in a bust on a two-storey terrace house in Bandar Sri Perdana here.

The group comprised three women and two men aged 25 to 37.

A total of 100.76 grams of ‘syabu’ worth RM15,114, as well as a packet of cash totalling RM50,000, were found on the premises.

The case is being investigated under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama