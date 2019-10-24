PLUS advises motorists using North-South Expressway to follow advisory during Deepavali

PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has issued a travel time advisory for motorists using the North-South Expressway between October 24 and 29. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has issued a travel time advisory for motorists using the North-South Expressway between October 24 and 29, with the aim of reducing congestion during the Deepavali period.

Its managing director, Datuk Azman Ismail said motorists from the Klang Valley heading to destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, north Perak and Johor, are advised to enter the expressway before 9am.

Motorists heading from the Klang Valley to nearer destinations, are advised to get onto the highway after 3pm, he said in a statement today.

Motorists from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor, heading towards the Klang Valley, are advised to enter the highway before 9am, while motorists from other states or locations closer to the Klang Valley should enter the expressway after 3pm.

The travel advisory is available on the PLUS mobile app on Google Play Store or App Store, as well as the PLUS website at www.plus.com.my and Twitter PLUSTrafik. — Bernama