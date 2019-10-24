Another dead baby discarded like trash, this time in Bandar Baru Nilai

Nilai district deputy police chief DSP Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said the body still had its umbilical cord attached. — AFP pic

NILAI, Oct 24 — The body of a baby girl, believed to be newborn, was found in a rubbish bin in Bandar Baru Nilai here this morning.

Nilai district deputy police chief DSP Azrul Hisham Mohd Shaffei said the police were informed of the discovery of the body which still had its umbilical cord attached at 8.40am.

He said upon reaching the scene, police found the lifeless body of a baby girl wrapped in a blanket, he said in a statement here today.

Azrul Hisham said the body was later sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for a post-mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body.

He also urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama