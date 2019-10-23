Sultan Of Selangor: Companies must pay tithe

Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah reminded corporate companies to pay their tithes to the Selangor Tithe Board and not to other institutions which were not authorised to collect and distribute tithes. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Oct 23 — Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has urged corporate companies to carry out their responsibility to pay tithes as an effort to help poor Muslims.

He also reminded the corporate companies to pay their tithes to the Selangor Tithe Board (STB) and not to other institutions which were not authorised to collect and distribute tithes.

‘‘Tithe collecting activities which are conducted by unauthorised quarters are unlawful and punishable with fines or jail.

‘‘As such, it is the duty of Muslim individuals and also corporate companies operating in Selangor, and who should be mandatorily pay tithes in this state, to pay them to the Selangor Tithe Board,’’ he said at a special closed door round table discussion session with corporate companies organised by the STB here today.

In the meantime, he also advised STB to carry out its functions well, transparently and with dedication so that the people would become more confident and believed in the agency.

He said STB should also inform society transparently on the amount of tithes it collected and distributed.

‘‘I am always following the developments of the Selangor Tithe Board and the distributions of tithes to the qualified.

‘‘I also remind the agencies or individuals dealing with the Selangor Tithe Board against abusing the tithe money and are always sincere in their every dealing,’’ he said.

The Sultan of Selangor also advised STB to find a method to help the tithe recipients so they would be able to increase their incomes and escape the clutches of poverty. — Bernama