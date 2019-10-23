New evacuation centre opens in Seberang Perai Tengah

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Oct 23 ― Another relief centre opened at Tadika Kemas Kampung Manggis here yesterday, sheltering 31 people after their homes were flooded last night.

Penang Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said all victims from eight families were evacuated to the centre at 9pm.

“Heavy rains in Kulim, Kedah yesterday evening caused Sungai Jejawi to overflow, affecting Kampung Manggis and nearby areas,” he said here today.

He said two other evacuation centers, Surau Kampung Permatang Tok Subuh and Dewan Orang Kampung Teluk were closed and all flood victims were transferred to Tok Subuh People's Housing Project (PPR) Community Hall.

Phee said as of this morning, 111 people from 30 families were placed in the hall.

The weather around SPT this morning is sunny and good. ― Bernama