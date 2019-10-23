Girl killed in Miri dawn fire

This is what is left of the house after it was destroyed in the fire, October 23, 2019. ― Picture courtesy of the state Fire and Rescue Department

MIRI, Oct 23 ― An 11-year old girl died when fire razed the wooden house where she and her grandfather were staying at Kampung Melayu, Jalan Peninsula, here, at dawn today.

Firemen from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station later found the charred remains of Siti Nur Hidayah Zamri among the debris.

A spokesman of the state Bomba said the 62-year old grandfather Puni Buda escaped unhurt.

He said the Lopeng station received a call from a villager at about 4.17am.

“When our men arrived, the whole house was already engulfed in flames,” he said.

He said the firemen managed, however, to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby house where the victim’s parents ― Zamri Bujang,36, and Hamidah Puni, 34, and three siblings, aged seven to 15 years ― live.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire is being determined.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police for further action.