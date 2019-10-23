FT Minister: DBKL to identify flood hotspots before improving drainage system

City Hall workers clean up Jalan Pantai Baru after a flash flood in this file picture. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will identify the flash flood hotspots first before carrying out works on improving the drainage system around the capital city.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said this was because the drainage system in each area was different and could only cope with a certain capacity when it rained heavily.

He said DBKL was also planning to build a reservoir in several areas to address flash flood problems but a comprehensive study must be conducted first.

“DBKL will have to look into increasing the capacity and changing the design of the drainage system in view of the extraordinary heavy rainfall yesterday seen to have exceeded 100mm,” he told reporters after the handing over Bandar DBKL Phase 1 house keys here today.

He was commenting on the condition of several major roads in Kuala Lumpur following continuous heavy rain since 6pm yesterday, which left several cars stranded in flood waters.

The roads affected were Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim Road in both directions and the Sultan Iskandar Highway near the Parliament building.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said he would be calling those involved in the special flash flood committee to get a full report on the flash flood incident yesterday.

“Yesterday certain areas such as Jalan Mahameru (Sultan Iskandar Highway) was cleared in less than 11 minutes while in Segambut the water receded within half an hour. We will look into how to compensate those whose cars were stranded and this would depend on the situation.

“We are looking at the losses incurred following the floods yesterday and if the developer is at fault they will have to compensate the victims,” he said. — Bernama