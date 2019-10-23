EC explains polling district change

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a press conference on the Rantau by-election in Putrajaya March 6, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — The Election Commission (EC) explained today that the redelineation exercise approved by Parliament in March last year resulted in Kampung Ulu Pulai in Johor being placed in the Bandar Pekan Nenas Selatan polling district in the Tanjong Piai parliamentary constituency.

Voters in the village have had to cast their ballots at SJK(C) Yu Ming 1 since the 14th General Election last year, said EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

Up to the 13th General Election, Kampung Ulu Pulai was in the Kampung Pulai polling district in Nusa Jaya in the Gelang Patah parliamentary constituency and the voters have had to cast their ballots at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Pulai, he said.

The media had highlighted the complaints of the constituents that their polling station was almost 10 kilometres away.

“The EC is open to suggestions for improvement and strives to ensure the comfort of voters. It also conducts elections with transparency and integrity and complies with the laws,” Azhar said. — Bernama