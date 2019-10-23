Bukit Aman roping in historians in pro-China comic book probe

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said police will also check if the comic book titled ‘Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for Win Winism’ has received clearance for publication. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — History experts will be called in to help fact check the accuracy of a locally produced pro-China comic book that has created a political storm in Malaysia and is now banned.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed told a news conference here today that police will also check if the comic book titled Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for Win Winism has received clearance for publication.

“We will get their advice to check the facts published in the comic book.

“We will also check with the Home Ministry whether the publisher has obtained relevant permits to publish the comic.

“We will also get information from the National Library on whether the comic book received International Standard Book Number,” he said.

The senior policeman said 46 complaints have been received over the 164-page comic book to date.

He added that investigators visited a printing company in Shah Alam, Selangor that produced the comic last Monday and recorded the statements of its author Hew Kuan Yau, its illustrator Chong Po Ling better known by her pen name Tomato, and its publisher today.

“We have also seized all the comic books which were printed in three languages,” Huzir said.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act.

The contentious comic book is alleged to contain propaganda promoting China’s communist ideology in addition to its ambitious global economic plan and has been condemned for being distributed in local public schools.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik later ordered its removal from national schools.

The Home Ministry today issued a statement confirming its ban.