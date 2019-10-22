RM4m sports allocation for Tg Piai not new, Syed Saddiq claims

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 22, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 ― Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman asserted today that the RM4 million allocation for Tanjung Piai he mentioned on Saturday was not new and had been “discussed a long time ago.”

He told the press outside Dewan Rakyat that the allocation for sports infrastructure is part of RM14.6 million in funds that the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik had requested for his constituency prior to his death.

“If I, as the minister responsible for sports infrastructure, do not approve something that was discussed a long time ago, when the late YB was still alive, then what can I do?” he said, referring to Dr Md Farid.

Malay Mail obtained a recording of the press conference.

Syed Saddiq claimed the reason the allocation was previously unknown was because the media had been uninterested before.

“The media had never asked me before, what are the development planned for Tanjung Piai,” he said.

On Saturday, Syed Saddiq said Putrajaya has allocated a total of RM4 million to upgrade various sports and recreational facilities, including six futsal courts and one football field in the Tanjung Piai federal constituency.

He said the allocation was part of Dr Md Farid’s request as part of his plans for the Tanjung Piai constituents.

Dr Md Farid died in September to trigger the by-election.

The Election Commission has fixed November 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai by-election, and Syed Saddiq’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia has submitted three names for Pakatan Harapan to decide as candidate on October 30.