Home minister: Dr Zakir's PR application was by the book

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said Dr Zakir Naik's MyPR card was issued by the National Registration Department (NRD) in accordance with Subsection 5(3)(b) of the Regulations National Registration 1990. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said procedures were followed to grant controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik's permanent resident (PR) status here about five years ago.

In a written parliamentary reply to Jelutong MP RSN Rayer, Muhyiddin said Dr Zakir's MyPR card was issued by the National Registration Department (NRD) in accordance with Subsection 5(3)(b) of the Regulations National Registration 1990.

Rayer asked the minister to explain the criteria used to grant Dr Zakir his permanent resident status.

“To obtain MyPR, the applicant is required to have a valid passport and have a valid entry permit issued by the Immigration Department.

“The MyPR issued to Zakir Abdul Karim Naik or more popularly known as Dr Zakir Naik was implemented accordingly based on procedures and with the applicant having valid entry permit issued by the Immigration Department,” Muhyiddin said.

Dr Zakir is currently facing police investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace after 115 public complaints were filed against him for a speech he gave in Kota Bahru on August 11.

In that speech, he said Indians in Malaysia were more supportive of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Malaysian leader Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He also allegedly described Malaysia’s Chinese as “guests” in the country and said they should be sent back to China before he could be deported.

Dr Zakir is wanted in his native India on money-laundering charges.