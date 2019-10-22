DAP’s Hannah Yeoh says against both ‘Superman’s’ comic and UM vice-chancellor

DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh says institutions of learning must be free from racial and religious incitement. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — DAP’s Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has joined parts of her party critical of former member Hew Kuan Yau’s distribution of a pro-China propaganda comic to local schools.

However, Yeoh tied this to a separate incident involving a Universiti Malaya graduate’s protest against the institution’s vice-chancellor for alleged racism, which was controversially held at a convocation ceremony.

“I disagree with the VC of UM and also Superman's comic book being distributed in schools.

“Institutions of learning must be free from racial and religious incitement,” Yeoh wrote on Twitter today.

UM graduate Wong Yan Ye held an impromptu protest against vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim during a convocation ceremony last week over the latter’s allegedly racist remarks made during the Kongress Maruah Melayu on October 6.

Former DAP member Hew or Superman Hew produced the “Belt and Road Initiative for Win-Winism” comic book that parroted the political views of the Communist Party of China and was allegedly distributed to local schools unauthorised.

One section of the comic described as extremists the Malays who believed in the alleged mistreatment of the Uighur Muslim minority.

While Hew is officially a former member of DAP, the party’s leaders have been reserved in their criticism of his comic, with statements so far limited to distancing the party from the propaganda that Bersatu’s Syed Saddiq Abd Rahman has labelled “super stupid”.

Forty-three of the party’s members, including five lawmakers then spoke out in Hew’s defence.

After Pakatan Harapan won the general election last year, Hew was appointed the chief executive officer of the Malaysia-China Business Council that is headed by DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai.