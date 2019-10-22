Azmin rubbishes claims he is working with Umno man to form new govt

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters at Sekolah Menengah Telok Gadong, Klang October 12,2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali today rubbished reports linking his name to certain individuals said to be out to form a “backdoor” government together with former Umno vice president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

The reports alleged that Hishammuddin, who is the Member of Parliament for Sembrong, is leading the campaign (to form the new government).

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, called for a stop to conspiracy theories and urged everyone to focus their efforts on economic growth and give their full support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to continue leading the country.

This, he said, would reassure investors that politics in Malaysia is stable and the nation’s economy is getting back on the right track, thus create a conducive environment for strong economic growth.

“This in turn will lead to more job opportunities for our children and bring prosperity to all in line with the Shared Prosperity Vision 2021-2030.

“ ...so why is this matter being played up...I urge the media especially those fond of prodding leaders for comments, to stop it because it can affect our economy,” he said.

Azmin reiterated that all quarters must respect the mandate given by the people in the 14th general election (held in May last year) and let Dr Mahathir complete his term.

The Gombak MP was speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

Conspiracy theories are flying around about the power transition between Dr Mahathir and PKR president and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to reports, the transition is supposed to happen before the current term of the Pakatan Harapan (made up of Bersatu, DAP, PKR and Amanah) administration expires.

However, Mohamed Azmin has repeatedly voiced out that he is in favour of Dr Mahathir completing the full term. — Bernama