Selangor MB orders study on soil erosion at Kampung Baru PKNS Flats

CYBERJAYA, Oct 21 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) was instructed to conduct a study into the soil erosion incident at the PKNS Flats, Jalan Tun Razak, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, on Thursday,

“I have instructed PKNS to immediately get the results of the study, as it did in Ulu Klang a few days before. They must do it immediately and the cost of the study will be borne by them,” said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari, adding that the state government has yet to receive a full report on the incident.

I have asked the CEO (PKNS chief executive officer) to take action to determine if the impact was just on the surface or affects the structure of the flats and whether it the residents are at risk or not,” he told reporters after opening the Smart and Low Carbon City Townhall Council @ Cyberjaya, here today.

The landslide incident at the PKNS Flats resulted in 67 people being evacuated to a temporary relief centre at the Jalan Hamzah Multipurpose Hall in Kuala Lumpur.

At today’s event, Amiruddin also launched the Sustainable Development Guidelines @Sepang (GPPMS) and i-Sepang smart applications.

He said the GPPMS had elements of Safe City, Smart City and Low Carbon Cities, which would guide MPS in translating urban development holistically

“These three elements if we combine them together will make Cyberjaya a relatively high-density area in Selangor that is comfortable, safe, advanced and high-tech,” he said.

On the i-Sepang application, Amirudin said it would enable the people of Sepang to get the municipal council services online more effectively and efficiently, as well as update the latest information on Sepang district. — Bernama